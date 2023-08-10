All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine

Iryna BalachukThursday, 10 August 2023, 15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine

Russia is suffering significant losses and fallen soldiers are being cremated in an area near the southern city of Melitopol, which is temporarily occupied by Russian forces.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "Hostilities are taking place across all fronts now. A lot of enemy soldiers are being killed. There are hundreds of fatalities in the east and the south every day.

Russian occupation forces commanders are trying to conceal their true personnel losses and are burying [their soldiers] in temporarily occupied territories [of Ukraine] instead of sending their remnants to Russia."

Advertisement:

Details: Maliar also said that Russian soldiers who had been killed in action are being taken in trucks to Zaporizhzhia Oblast; their bodies are being cremated at an open area in the vicinity of Melitopol. Local residents have complained about the characteristic acrid smell for several months now.

The Deputy Defence Minister added that Russian occupation forces are bringing soldiers killed on the Kherson front to the Chaplynka District Hospital morgue in Kherson Oblast. Russian soldiers are being buried at two sites, one of which has spread over up to 100 hectares.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: