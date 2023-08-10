Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine

Russia is suffering significant losses and fallen soldiers are being cremated in an area near the southern city of Melitopol, which is temporarily occupied by Russian forces.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "Hostilities are taking place across all fronts now. A lot of enemy soldiers are being killed. There are hundreds of fatalities in the east and the south every day.

Russian occupation forces commanders are trying to conceal their true personnel losses and are burying [their soldiers] in temporarily occupied territories [of Ukraine] instead of sending their remnants to Russia."

Details: Maliar also said that Russian soldiers who had been killed in action are being taken in trucks to Zaporizhzhia Oblast; their bodies are being cremated at an open area in the vicinity of Melitopol. Local residents have complained about the characteristic acrid smell for several months now.

The Deputy Defence Minister added that Russian occupation forces are bringing soldiers killed on the Kherson front to the Chaplynka District Hospital morgue in Kherson Oblast. Russian soldiers are being buried at two sites, one of which has spread over up to 100 hectares.

