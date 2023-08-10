All Sections
Russia is preparing children from occupied territories to fight against Ukraine

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 10 August 2023, 18:19
Russia is preparing children from occupied territories to fight against Ukraine
Military and patriotic Gvardeets training camp in Penza, which Russians brought Ukrainian children to. Photo: RUSSIA58.TV

The Russian occupying forces are actively conducting "military and patriotic" education of children in the occupied territories of Ukraine with the goal of then recruiting them into the Armed Forces of Russia.

Source: National Resistance Center (Sprotyv)

Details: The teenagers from the cities of Mariupol, Yenakiyeve, Horlivka, Shakhtarsk, Makiivka, Donetsk and other temporarily occupied settlements in Ukraine have been taken to the territory of Russia to the city of Penza to participate in Gvardeets [Guardian – ed] military training .

The training will last from 1 to 18 August.

Quote from the National Resistance Center: "Thus, the Russians continue the policy of destroying the entire generations of Ukrainians by brainwashing the children and by trying to recruit them to participate in the war against their homeland."

For reference: Russian media report that Gvardeets [Guardian – ed], a 17-days-long military training programme kicked off in Penza, Russia. The participants are Russians and young men brought there from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Advertisement: