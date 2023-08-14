German Finance Minister arrives in Kyiv for first time since beginning of full-scale war

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 14 August on his first visit to the Ukrainian capital since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Handelsblatt

Details: Lindner is scheduled to hold political talks in Kyiv.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and several ministers visited Ukraine.

Background:

On 19 July, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited Ukraine. During the visit, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced the allocation of another €5 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian mine clearance technicians and military medics.

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman visited Ukraine in late July.

