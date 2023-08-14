One man killed and five people injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast

A 50-year-old man has been killed and five other people injured in Russian attacks on settlements in Kharkiv Oblast on 14 August.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As a result of a Russian attack on the village of Kozacha Lopan, a 50-year-old man has been killed. Medics say two other men were injured and have been taken to medical institutions."

Details: The Russians also fired on the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast. A man and a woman were injured and are receiving medical treatment.

A 42-year-old woman was injured during a Russian attack on the city of Izium at about 01:00. She was taken to hospital with a blast injury. Her home was damaged in the attack.

Background:

FOZZY Cash&Carry, a hypermarket in the city of Odesa, has been completely destroyed – "everything was burnt" – but fortunately there were no fatalities. The damage caused is thought to be worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias.

Seven of Odesa's educational institutions were damaged in the Russian overnight attack on 14 August – six in the city's Prymorskyi district and one in the Khadzhybeiskyi district.

Two people were killed in a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district on the night of 13-14 August.

