One man killed and five people injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast

Monday, 14 August 2023, 13:59
A 50-year-old man has been killed and five other people injured in Russian attacks on settlements in Kharkiv Oblast on 14 August.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As a result of a Russian attack on the village of Kozacha Lopan, a 50-year-old man has been killed. Medics say two other men were injured and have been taken to medical institutions."

Details: The Russians also fired on the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast. A man and a woman were injured and are receiving medical treatment.

A 42-year-old woman was injured during a Russian attack on the city of Izium at about 01:00. She was taken to hospital with a blast injury. Her home was damaged in the attack.

Background:

  • FOZZY Cash&Carry, a hypermarket in the city of Odesa, has been completely destroyed – "everything was burnt" – but fortunately there were no fatalities. The damage caused is thought to be worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias.
  • Seven of Odesa's educational institutions were damaged in the Russian overnight attack on 14 August – six in the city's Prymorskyi district and one in the Khadzhybeiskyi district.
  • Two people were killed in a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district on the night of 13-14 August.

Advertisement: