Ukrainian Air Force video shows Russian targets being downed with S-300 missile system and Gepard anti-aircraft gun

The Ukrainian Air Force has posted a video of air defence efforts in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "Combat work of air defence forces on the night of 14 August 2023 in Odesa Oblast.

A Ukrainian S-300 [anti-aircraft missile system] and a German-made Gepard [self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG)] were responding.

Together to victory!"

Бойова робота ППО на Одещині

відео - Повітряних сил pic.twitter.com/JBPBVUZKnR — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) August 14, 2023

Details: The video captures the downing of two Russian aerial targets over the sea by an S-300 missile and a German-made Gepard SPAAG.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!