Ukrainian Air Force video shows Russian targets being downed with S-300 missile system and Gepard anti-aircraft gun

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 14 August 2023, 18:04
Ukrainian Air Force video shows Russian targets being downed with S-300 missile system and Gepard anti-aircraft gun
S-300 AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO: THE UKRAINIAN AIR FORCE

The Ukrainian Air Force has posted a video of air defence efforts in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "Combat work of air defence forces on the night of 14 August 2023 in Odesa Oblast.

A Ukrainian S-300 [anti-aircraft missile system] and a German-made Gepard [self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG)] were responding.

Together to victory!"

Details: The video captures the downing of two Russian aerial targets over the sea by an S-300 missile and a German-made Gepard SPAAG.

Advertisement: