Ukrainian Air Force video shows Russian targets being downed with S-300 missile system and Gepard anti-aircraft gun
The Ukrainian Air Force has posted a video of air defence efforts in Odesa Oblast.
Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, on Telegram
Quote: "Combat work of air defence forces on the night of 14 August 2023 in Odesa Oblast.
A Ukrainian S-300 [anti-aircraft missile system] and a German-made Gepard [self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG)] were responding.
Together to victory!"
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Бойова робота ППО на Одещині— Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) August 14, 2023
відео - Повітряних сил pic.twitter.com/JBPBVUZKnR
Details: The video captures the downing of two Russian aerial targets over the sea by an S-300 missile and a German-made Gepard SPAAG.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!