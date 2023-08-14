All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian soldier tells story of how Wagnerites amputated both his arms without stitching

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 19:21
Ukrainian soldier tells story of how Wagnerites amputated both his arms without stitching
ILLIA MYKHALCHUK. PHOTO: THE WASHINGTON POST

Ukrainian soldier Illia Mykhalchuk who was captured by the Russian troops near the city of Bakhmut had his arms amputated in a dark basement by the Russians, and no stitches were applied to his wounds.

Source: The Washington Post

Details: The Ukrainian soldier told a story of how in February 2023, mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company hit a convoy of Ukrainian military armoured vehicles. Back then, an anti-tank missile pierced Mykhalchuk's vehicle. He had to pull the tourniquet on his mutilated limbs himself: his right arm was covered in shreds of cut flesh, and his left arm was cut by shrapnel. A few minutes later, the Russians drew closer and shot him in the legs.

The Wagnerites removed his tourniquets and replaced them with rough rubber tubes, tying them in tight knots that could not be undone. Later, Mykhalchuk was taken to another location, where he was placed in a dark, poorly ventilated basement.

Mykhalchuk believes his left arm could have been saved, but the rubber tubes caused necrosis and blackened it. The Wagnerites said they would provide medical care only after interrogations which lasted for many hours. The Ukrainian defender was sedated after the interrogation, and when he regained consciousness, both arms were amputated. At the same time, the stumps had not been stitched up but simply bandaged.

Mykhalchuk says he lost consciousness several times during the hours-long interrogations and was injected with an unknown substance that brought him back to his senses. Illia suggests his value to the Wagner PMC was simply to be subjected to psychological torture. Following his amputation, he was asked if he liked fishing and told that he would never be able to fight again.

Mykhalchuk sought help from other prisoners of war to get through his imprisonment. They bathed and fed him, kept watch and talked to him when the pain was too severe to sleep.

Mykhalchuk was brought back in a prisoners-of-war exchange on 15 April. Illia is currently undergoing treatment in the United States, where he has been fitted with bionic prosthetic arms worth US$200,000.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: