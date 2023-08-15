All Sections
Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast with unguided rockets and VOG grenades

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 15 August 2023, 01:58
BOMBARDMENT. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian occupation forces fired 22 times on the border areas of Sumy Oblast on 14 August, with a total of 156 explosions recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Details: Russian forces attacked Khotin, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Krasnopillia, Esman, and Velyka Pysarivka hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Russian forces fired mortars (6 explosions) and artillery (5 explosions) on Khotin hromada. In addition, an unguided rocket was launched from a helicopter (3 explosions).

Mortar attacks (57 explosions) were recorded in Bilopillia hromada. An unguided rocket was also launched from a helicopter (3 explosions). In addition, Russian forces dropped VOG grenades from a drone (9 explosions).

Fire from mortars (12 explosions) was recorded in Shalyhyne hromada.

Russian forces fired artillery (7 explosions) and mortars (12 explosions) on Seredyna-Buda hromada.

Artillery (15 explosions) and mortar (7 explosions) attacks were recorded in Krasnopillia hromada.

Russian forces dropped two bombs on the territory of Esman hromada.

In addition, Russian forces attacked Velyka Pysarivka hromada with grenade launchers (18 explosions).

