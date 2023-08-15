All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine due to missile threat

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 15 August 2023, 04:04
Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine due to missile threat
AIR-RAID WARNING NOTIFICATION SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

An air-raid warning was issued at Ukraine on the night of 14-15 August due to the launch of cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Sumy, Poltava and eastern oblasts – missile threat!"

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force specified that an air-raid warning had been issued due to the launch of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea.

"The first missiles are entering Ukraine’s airspace," the Air Force noted at 03:07 and urged residents not to ignore the air-raid warning.

Updated: Later, due to the missile threat, an air-raid warning was also issued at the southern oblasts.

After that, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and all oblasts of Ukraine, except for the western ones.

At 03:47, the Air Force reported, "Probably two groups of cruise missiles have been fired towards Ukraine’s territory.

From preliminary information as they crossed the border, the enemy assets are simulating high-speed targets."

After 04:00, the air-raid warning extended to the western oblasts, covering all oblasts of Ukraine.

At 05:51 the all-clear was given in the oblasts.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: