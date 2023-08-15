Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine due to missile threat
An air-raid warning was issued at Ukraine on the night of 14-15 August due to the launch of cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Quote: "Sumy, Poltava and eastern oblasts – missile threat!"
Details: The Ukrainian Air Force specified that an air-raid warning had been issued due to the launch of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea.
"The first missiles are entering Ukraine’s airspace," the Air Force noted at 03:07 and urged residents not to ignore the air-raid warning.
Updated: Later, due to the missile threat, an air-raid warning was also issued at the southern oblasts.
After that, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and all oblasts of Ukraine, except for the western ones.
At 03:47, the Air Force reported, "Probably two groups of cruise missiles have been fired towards Ukraine’s territory.
From preliminary information as they crossed the border, the enemy assets are simulating high-speed targets."
After 04:00, the air-raid warning extended to the western oblasts, covering all oblasts of Ukraine.
At 05:51 the all-clear was given in the oblasts.
