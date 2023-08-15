All Sections
Explosions heard in Lviv, hits on residential buildings recorded

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 15 August 2023, 05:24
AFTERMATH OF ATTACK ON LVIV. PHOTO: SADOVYI

Explosions rang out in Lviv on the morning of 15 August while a large-scale air-raid warning was in force. The Russian forces hit residential buildings.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Lviv Oblast, everyone is hearing [explosions – ed.]. Refrain from spreading information about the attacks on social media!"

Quote from Sadovyi: "Explosions have been heard in Lviv again."

Details: Later, Sadovyi added that there were "many downed missiles", but hits in Lviv had also also been recorded.

Sadovyi said private residences were also affected.

In addition, the Lviv mayor reported that residential buildings had been hit, and a fire had broken out on the upper floors.

Later, Sadovyi added that the missile had hit a kindergarten playground.

More than a hundred flats were damaged in total, more than 500 windows were broken, and a kindergarten was destroyed.

Four people are receiving medical assistance, but there is no threat to their lives.

