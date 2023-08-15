Russians hit industrial facility in Lutsk, 3 dead

The Russians hit an industrial facility in Lutsk during a large-scale attack on the night of 14-15 August, leaving three dead.

Source: Ihor Polishchuk, Lutsk City Mayor; Yurii Pohuliaiko, Head of Volyn Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "One of the industrial plants in Lutsk has been hit.

Early reports indicate that people have been injured."

Details: Polishchuk added that all emergency services are working at the scene.

Update: Later, Pohuliaiko reported that two people had been injured.

At 07:35, Pohuliaiko reported: "Unfortunately, there are victims as a result of the hit. Three people have died as of now. Several more injured have been taken to hospital."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!