Russians hit industrial facility in Lutsk, 3 dead

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 15 August 2023, 05:50
Russians hit industrial facility in Lutsk, 3 dead
Ihor Polishchuk, photo from Facebook

The Russians hit an industrial facility in Lutsk during a large-scale attack on the night of 14-15 August, leaving three dead.

Source: Ihor Polishchuk, Lutsk City Mayor; Yurii Pohuliaiko, Head of Volyn Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "One of the industrial plants in Lutsk has been hit.

Early reports indicate that people have been injured."

Details: Polishchuk added that all emergency services are working at the scene.

Update: Later, Pohuliaiko reported that two people had been injured.

At 07:35, Pohuliaiko reported: "Unfortunately, there are victims as a result of the hit. Three people have died as of now. Several more injured have been taken to hospital."

