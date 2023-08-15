All Sections
Air Force destroy 16 out of 28 Russian missiles launched over Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 15 August 2023, 08:02
Air Force destroy 16 out of 28 Russian missiles launched over Ukraine
PHOTO: UKRAINE’S AIR FORCE

The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 28 air- and sea-based missiles at around 04:00 on 15 August 2023, and Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: In total, launches of at least 28 cruise missiles of various types were recorded:

Russian forces launched 4 Kh-22 cruise missiles from six Tu-22M3 long-range aircraft (Soltsy and Shaykovka airfields);

Russian forces launched 20 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from 11 strategic aviation aircraft (Engels and Olenya airfields);

Four Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from a frigate located in the Black Sea (Yalta area).

An air-raid warning was issued throughout the territory of Ukraine. Air defence forces, including anti-aircraft missile units, mobile air defence fire groups, fighter aircraft and direct cover units, responded in many oblasts.

As a result of combat operations by the forces and assets of the Ukrainian Air Force, in cooperation with units of other components of the Defence Forces, 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles were destroyed.

In addition, eight launches of Russian S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

