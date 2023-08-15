Air Force destroy 16 out of 28 Russian missiles launched over Ukraine
The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 28 air- and sea-based missiles at around 04:00 on 15 August 2023, and Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: In total, launches of at least 28 cruise missiles of various types were recorded:
Russian forces launched 4 Kh-22 cruise missiles from six Tu-22M3 long-range aircraft (Soltsy and Shaykovka airfields);
Russian forces launched 20 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from 11 strategic aviation aircraft (Engels and Olenya airfields);
Four Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from a frigate located in the Black Sea (Yalta area).
An air-raid warning was issued throughout the territory of Ukraine. Air defence forces, including anti-aircraft missile units, mobile air defence fire groups, fighter aircraft and direct cover units, responded in many oblasts.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
As a result of combat operations by the forces and assets of the Ukrainian Air Force, in cooperation with units of other components of the Defence Forces, 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles were destroyed.
In addition, eight launches of Russian S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!