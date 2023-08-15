All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air Force destroy 16 out of 28 Russian missiles launched over Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 15 August 2023, 08:02
Air Force destroy 16 out of 28 Russian missiles launched over Ukraine
PHOTO: UKRAINE’S AIR FORCE

The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 28 air- and sea-based missiles at around 04:00 on 15 August 2023, and Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: In total, launches of at least 28 cruise missiles of various types were recorded:

Russian forces launched 4 Kh-22 cruise missiles from six Tu-22M3 long-range aircraft (Soltsy and Shaykovka airfields);

Russian forces launched 20 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from 11 strategic aviation aircraft (Engels and Olenya airfields);

Four Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from a frigate located in the Black Sea (Yalta area).

An air-raid warning was issued throughout the territory of Ukraine. Air defence forces, including anti-aircraft missile units, mobile air defence fire groups, fighter aircraft and direct cover units, responded in many oblasts.

As a result of combat operations by the forces and assets of the Ukrainian Air Force, in cooperation with units of other components of the Defence Forces, 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles were destroyed.

In addition, eight launches of Russian S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: