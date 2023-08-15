Number of Russian attacks in East decreases, but Russia regroups − Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister

The number of Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine has decreased slightly after a powerful strike by Ukrainian forces on Russians on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar has said.

Source: Maliar on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on the morning of 15 August

Quote from Deputy Minister: "Over the past week and even yesterday, on the first day of this week, we have recorded a quantitative decrease in attacks and the number of attacks in the east. But this does not mean that the enemy is "backing off", that the enemy has abandoned its plans. It's just that our troops attacked the enemy very powerfully when they became more active on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts. Indeed, our soldiers have stopped them very effectively there, killing a lot of enemy fighters and destroying a lot of equipment."

Details: She says that now, the Russians are regrouping, restoring forces lost in the battles − and accordingly, the number of attacks has decreased.

Maliar added that Russians "will continue to advance where they have been advancing, the fighting will continue, and this should be well understood."

She says that on the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers "are gradually but confidently moving forward on the southern flank − with battles and obstacles, because there are mines, and air and artillery attacks, it's very difficult, but they are moving forward."

Maliar added that the situation in the south is complicated "as it is elsewhere at the front." Now there are battles for Urozhaine, and work on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts continues.

"But it is not easy everywhere. The situation at the front sometimes changes hourly. And when we simply say "fighting continues", "attacks have decreased", or "attacks have increased", behind those words there are very dynamic events on the front line.

Do not rush to underestimate the enemy. Battles and prolonged fighting exhaust all sides. But this does not mean that anyone has abandoned their plans. Our plans are to liberate our territories, while the Russians' aim is to further conquer Ukraine's territories," Maliar summed up.

