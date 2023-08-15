Russians kidnap another Zaporizhzhia NPP employee in occupied Enerhodar

Almost a month ago, Russian occupiers kidnapped Serhii Spartesnyi, shift supervisor of the turbine department of the operational unit at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the occupied city of Enerhodar.

Source: National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom

Quote: "Nearly a month ago, on 18 July 2023, the occupiers kidnapped another employee of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP – Serhii Spartesnyi, shift supervisor of the turbine department of the operational unit, who is over 60 years old.

Armed Russian military came to his home and took him by force to a local occupying police department.

Earlier, multiple searches were conducted in Serhii’s home, the Russians were constantly checking his computer, mobile phone and social media."

Details: This whole time, Spartesnyi has been in the police department, and so far there has been no information about his health condition, nor about accusations made by the occupiers. There is no communication with him either.

Energoatom is calling upon the world community to make every effort and take all possible measures to liberate the ZNPP employees who are held captive by the Russians.

Background:

On 28 July, Energoatom reported that Russian occupiers kidnapped and took prisoner Serhii Potynh, a labour protection engineer of the Central Technical and Administrative Department of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The man is being tortured.

