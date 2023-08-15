All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians kidnap another Zaporizhzhia NPP employee in occupied Enerhodar

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 15 August 2023, 15:19
Russians kidnap another Zaporizhzhia NPP employee in occupied Enerhodar

Almost a month ago, Russian occupiers kidnapped Serhii Spartesnyi, shift supervisor of the turbine department of the operational unit at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the occupied city of Enerhodar.

Source: National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom

Quote: "Nearly a month ago, on 18 July 2023, the occupiers kidnapped another employee of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP – Serhii Spartesnyi, shift supervisor of the turbine department of the operational unit, who is over 60 years old.

Armed Russian military came to his home and took him by force to a local occupying police department.

Advertisement:

Earlier, multiple searches were conducted in Serhii’s home, the Russians were constantly checking his computer, mobile phone and social media."

Details: This whole time, Spartesnyi has been in the police department, and so far there has been no information about his health condition, nor about accusations made by the occupiers. There is no communication with him either.

Energoatom is calling upon the world community to make every effort and take all possible measures to liberate the ZNPP employees who are held captive by the Russians.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

On 28 July, Energoatom reported that Russian occupiers kidnapped and took prisoner Serhii Potynh, a labour protection engineer of the Central Technical and Administrative Department of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The man is being tortured.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:18
photoNew Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: