Ukrainian President's Office reacts to NATO's idea of giving away Ukrainian territories

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 15 August 2023, 19:37
Ukrainian President's Office reacts to NATO's idea of giving away Ukrainian territories
Mykhailo Podoliak. Photo: President's Office

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has sharply criticised a statement made by a NATO representative to the effect that the Alliance could grant membership to Ukraine in exchange for territorial concessions to Russia.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote: "Trading territory for a NATO umbrella? It is ridiculous. That means deliberately choosing the defeat of democracy, encouraging a global criminal, preserving the Russian regime, destroying international law, and passing the war on to other generations."

Details: Podoliak believes that unless Russian dictator Vladimir Putin suffers a crushing defeat, the war will certainly come back and Russia will have an appetite for more.

Quote: "Attempts to preserve the world order and establish a "bad peace" through, let's be honest, Putin's triumph will not bring peace to the world, but will bring both dishonour and war. This applies to any format of a new ‘division of Europe’: including under the NATO umbrella. Then why propose the scenario of a freeze, so desired by Russia, instead of speeding up the supply of weapons? Murderers should not be encouraged by appalling indulgences."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • Stian Jenssen, Director of the Private Office of NATO’s Secretary General, had suggested that Ukraine could become a NATO member if it makes territorial concessions to Russia. "I think that Ukraine giving up territory and receiving NATO membership in exchange could be a solution," he claimed.
  • Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers any such talk to be "absolutely unacceptable".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

