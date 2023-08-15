Training of conscripts should be based on "real combat experience" – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that real combat experience should become a priority during the training of Ukrainian conscripts.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on social media

Details: The president says he is visiting the military in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Tuesday. The fact that the training of soldiers is one of the key tasks was discussed during the meeting with the command.

Quote: "When there is such communication – brigade by brigade – and everyone has real combat experience, then it is possible to assess the situation much more deeply, to see how the specific experience of one brigade can be applied by other units and scaled to all our defence forces...

Real combat experience, modern challenges and trends on the battlefield, fire [exercises] and manoeuvre[s], the skills that our soldiers have and which must be extended to all brigades and made a priority in training centres, especially during the training of the mobilised."

Background: It was reported that Zelenskyy met with the military in Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday. The latest events on the Orikhiv front (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) was discussed.

