Ukraine's Deputy PM: Road to victory will be long, let's not think about life after it

Iryna Vereshchuk, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Ukraine’s Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, has stated that the war with Russia will continue for a long time and will not end either by the end of this year or next spring, as some hope.

Source: Iryna Vereshchuk on Telegram on 15 August

Quote: "How long will the war last? We must be honest. In this war, the road to victory will be long and difficult. "2-3 weeks", "until the end of the year", "next spring" – all of this is not true.

We have to get ready for a long struggle. Citizens and the authorities, everyone should prepare for a long and difficult war. And only then will we win."

Details: Vereshchuk believes that everyone should work for victory right where they belong.

She suggests the following steps:

Let's set ourselves up for a long run, not for a sprint: it's a twelve-round fight, not a three-round one. We take on only realistic things and do not waste resources and time on things that "don't work". We keep the focus on the main things, and ignore the rest. We have to get used to keeping priorities firmly and not scattering our attention. Corruption is high treason. If it's not punished hard enough, it will keep working. Public quarrels about politics and gossip must be banned. Quarrels should only take place after the war.

Quote: "Let's not think about [life] after [the war]. We do our best here and now. Take it easy. Day by day. And we support each other. That's also important. That's why we survived last year. That's why we will win, in the end."

