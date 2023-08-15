Top Ukraine official discusses reinforcing security in Chernihiv Oblast

Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has arrived in Chernihiv Oblast with an official visit on orders from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss border security, the upcoming heating season and the efforts to rebuild the region.

Details: The region’s security was the main item on the agenda.

Oleksii Kuleba and Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, held a meeting with representatives of the Chernihiv Operational Group of Forces and the 119th Territorial Defence Brigade.

Quote from Kuleba: "Chernihiv Oblast is a region that borders enemy states. The main task is therefore to keep strengthening border security. The military and the oblast and city governments have to work on this together. All levels of government have to work in unison during war."

Details: Preparing for the upcoming heating season is an equally important matter. Chernihiv and Chernihiv Oblast are preparing for challenges that might arise.

"[Preparations for] autumn and winter are on every region’s agenda. We know that this season will be harder than the previous one given the full-scale war. Energy experts have to work together with the government. The security of energy workers is another top priority," Kuleba stressed.

Kuleba also visited the Ivanivka hromada, which was under Russian occupation for 27 days, and talked about ways to speed up the rebuilding of the region with the Head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration and the head of the Ivanivka hromada. He said the hromada was getting ready for the school year [which starts on 1 September in Ukraine - ed.]: the school is being rebuilt, and a new shelter has been restored and equipped with necessities.

Kuleba noted that the hromada has one of the best rates of processing applications under the e-Rebuilding [yeVidnovlennia] program.

"Of course a lot of work has to be done following the occupation. We are protecting lives and bringing life back to the liberated territories as a single mechanism, coordinating measures and decisions on every level. Our victory will bring peace to all of Ukraine," he said.

