Air Force reports threat of ballistic missile and drone attacks

Ukraine’s Air Force reported a threat of using ballistic missiles and attack drones in several oblasts on the night of 15-16 August.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia oblasts, there is a threat of ballistic missiles from the south!"

Background: The Air Force reported that Russian troops launched kamikaze attack drones toward Ukraine on Tuesday evening, 15 August.

Updated: Later, the Air Force reported the threat of attack drones for the southern oblasts.

After that, the Air Force warned Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts about the threat of Russian drones.

An all-clear was given in oblasts where threats of ballistic missiles were reported earlier.

The Air Force said a big group of Shahed drones entered the mouth of the Danube, and moved toward Izmail at 01:27.

The threat of Russian drones was issued in Kharkiv Oblast after 02:00.

At 02:30, the Air Force reported that an all-clear was given in Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

At 02:52, an all-clear was given in all regions.

