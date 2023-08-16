All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces intensify humanitarian crisis on Ukraine's temporary occupied territories

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 16 August 2023, 03:56
Russian forces intensify humanitarian crisis on Ukraine's temporary occupied territories
RUSSIAN PASSPORT. STOCK PHOTO: SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES

The Russians have caused and are intensifying a humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied territories to make the local population dependent on their occupation administrations.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center 

Quote: "Thus, since the occupation, there has been an increase in the prices of goods, especially food, in the captured regions. 

A decrease in the turnover of production and sales of products produced at enterprises controlled by the enemy is also recorded."

Advertisement:

Details: The National Resistance Center also reported that there is a complicated situation with drinking water in Donetsk Oblast, and the Russians have an inevitable manpower shortage following the results of the so-called mobilisation measures.

In addition, the National Resistance Center said the difficult security situation and destroyed infrastructure facilities are an additional factor that prompts the local population to be forcibly moved to the depths of the temporarily occupied territories with further evacuation to Russian territory, or to obtain a Russian passport in order to get "social assistance".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:18
photoNew Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: