Russian forces intensify humanitarian crisis on Ukraine's temporary occupied territories

The Russians have caused and are intensifying a humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied territories to make the local population dependent on their occupation administrations.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "Thus, since the occupation, there has been an increase in the prices of goods, especially food, in the captured regions.

A decrease in the turnover of production and sales of products produced at enterprises controlled by the enemy is also recorded."

Details: The National Resistance Center also reported that there is a complicated situation with drinking water in Donetsk Oblast, and the Russians have an inevitable manpower shortage following the results of the so-called mobilisation measures.

In addition, the National Resistance Center said the difficult security situation and destroyed infrastructure facilities are an additional factor that prompts the local population to be forcibly moved to the depths of the temporarily occupied territories with further evacuation to Russian territory, or to obtain a Russian passport in order to get "social assistance".

