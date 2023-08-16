ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

PUTIN. SCREENSHOT: VIDEO ADDRESS TO THE PARTICIPANTS OF THE ARMY-2023 FORUM

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has analysed statements made by Kremlin representatives at the Army-2023 forum, where as usual they accused the West of "igniting the conflict" in Ukraine, and also stated that "international sanctions strengthen Russia".

Source: ISW

Details: ISW noted that the Kremlin is using the Army-2023 forum in Moscow 14-20 August) to develop bilateral military and political relations with other states and "posture itself as a reliable and technologically advanced partner".

Consequently the Russian Ministry of Defence stated that more than 77,000 representatives from more than 1,500 companies within the Russian defence industry base were present at the event, representing more than 28,500 defence and technical developments, and that representatives from more than 82 countries attended the forum.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that Russia held 14 bilateral meetings on the forum's first day.

Chinese Defence Minister Colonel General Li Shangfu delivered his speech at the forum to highlight Russian-Chinese strategic cooperation and to declare China's readiness for further cooperation.

In addition, ISW noted that the Russian Defence Ministry presented several Iranian-made drones at the forum.

The Russian Defence Ministry also positioned itself as a viable long-term defence partner and weapon manufacturer, talking about long-term Russian military training, the planned integration of artificial intelligence into its weapons and control systems, the use of 3D printing for Russian naval repairs, as well as the modernisation of domestic rescue and underwater equipment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made mostly formulaic comments portraying the Russian government as effectively responding to Russian military buildup efforts, while portraying Western and Ukrainian resources as limited and fostering international cooperation against the West.

Shoigu, in particular, stated at the Moscow International Security Conference on 15 August that the Russian defence industry has over time produced a variety of weapons, tanks, armoured combat vehicles and drones, and claimed that the capabilities of Russian and Soviet equipment are superior to those of the West.

Shoigu claimed that Western sanctions against Russia had helped the country to boost domestic production of military equipment through import substitution at defence industry companies, which ISW said is part of the Kremlin's long-standing (and false) narrative since 2014 that international sanctions strengthen Russia.

At the same time, Shoigu stated that Ukrainian resources and Western military arsenals are almost completely used up. However, ISW said that Russia has failed to adequately activate its defence industry to support the war effort.

ISW added that Putin repeated unsubstantiated statements at the Moscow International Security Conference on 15 August, saying the West is responsible for "igniting the conflict" in Ukraine.

Shoigu and Putin repeated the rhetoric of accusing the West that they are creating instability in Africa, Latin America and Asia, and called for a deepening of Russian defence relations with these countries and the creation of a "multipolar world order".

"Shoigu also alleged that the West escalated international conflicts including ‘the situation around Taiwan’.

Shoigu’s reference to Taiwan likely indicates Russia’s continued efforts to create a ‘no limits’ partnership between Beijing and Moscow despite China’s reservations," ISW summarised.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 15 August:

Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front on 15 August and reportedly advanced in Luhansk Oblast and western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russian forces conducted a large-scale missile strike against targets mainly in Ukrainian rear areas on the night of 14-15 August.

The Kremlin is using the Army-2023 forum in Moscow (14-20 August) to foster bilateral military and political relations with other states and posture itself as a reliable and technologically advanced partner.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Shoigu made largely boilerplate comments framing the Russian government as effectively meeting Russian force generation efforts, portraying Western and Ukrainian resources as limited, and promoting international cooperation against the West.

Wagner Group affiliated sources are undermining private military companies (PMCs) affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin continues to comment on Wagner issues on the African continent to remain active in the information space but is notably refraining from commenting on the war in Ukraine.

Russian news outlet Kommersant reported that Russian authorities are developing a mechanism to fully control and shut off civilian mobile telecommunications networks in the event of a declared emergency, possibly related to pro-Ukrainian cross border raids.

Russian forces conducted offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line, and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area, and reportedly advanced near Svatove and Bakhmut.

The Russian Vostok Battalion, which is notably fighting near Urozhaine claimed on 15 August that Russian forces have entirely lost Urozhaine and blamed a lack of infantry and equipment for the loss of the settlement, but ISW has not yet observed visual confirmation that Russian forces have completely withdrawn from the town.

The Russian federal subject Bashkortostan Regiment"volunteer formation has reportedly deployed to Ukraine.

Russian authorities continue to integrate occupied Ukrainian territories into the Russian cultural and educational sphere.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!