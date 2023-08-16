Russian Defence Ministry continues to claim repelling of drone attacks

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed on the morning of 16 August to have downed three drones in Kaluga Oblast.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Today, at around 05:00 Moscow time, we repelled an attempt by the Kyiv regime to conduct a terrorist attack with three drones on targets in the territory of Kaluga Oblast."

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry said Russian air defence systems supposedly detected and destroyed the drones.

And as per usual, they added that "there was no damage or casualties".

Background: The Russian authorities claimed on 12 August that they had shot down a drone in Kaluga Oblast, bordering Moscow Oblast.

