Russian Defence Ministry continues to claim repelling of drone attacks
The Russian Defence Ministry claimed on the morning of 16 August to have downed three drones in Kaluga Oblast.
Source: Russian Defence Ministry
Quote: "Today, at around 05:00 Moscow time, we repelled an attempt by the Kyiv regime to conduct a terrorist attack with three drones on targets in the territory of Kaluga Oblast."
Details: The Russian Defence Ministry said Russian air defence systems supposedly detected and destroyed the drones.
And as per usual, they added that "there was no damage or casualties".
Background: The Russian authorities claimed on 12 August that they had shot down a drone in Kaluga Oblast, bordering Moscow Oblast.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!