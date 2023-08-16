All Sections
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces post video of burning of 3 Russian equipment units

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 16 August 2023, 07:41
The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces have destroyed three units of Russian equipment, including a technical support vehicle together with personnel.

Source: Special Operations Forces

Quote: "Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces in cooperation with a friendly unit of the Defence Forces have destroyed three units of enemy equipment simultaneously."

Details: The military specified that an R-330Zh Zhitel automatic jamming system, a technical support vehicle carrying personnel and a tank were among the burned Russian equipment.

