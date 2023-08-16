Ukrainian defenders kill another 650 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 07:48
Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 650 Russian invaders and destroyed 11 tanks, 24 artillery systems, 10 armoured combat vehicles and other Russian equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 16 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 255,570 (+650) military personnel
- 4,324 (+11) tanks
- 8,380 (+10) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,152 (+24) artillery systems
- 714 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 485 (+3) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 314 (+0) helicopters
- 4,248 (+6) tactical UAVs
- 1,404 (+17) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 7,614 (+30) vehicles and tankers
- 773 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!