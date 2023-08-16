All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill another 650 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 16 August 2023, 07:48
Ukrainian defenders kill another 650 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
UKRAINIAN DEFENDERS. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF

Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 650 Russian invaders and destroyed 11 tanks, 24 artillery systems, 10 armoured combat vehicles and other Russian equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 16 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 255,570 (+650) military personnel
  • 4,324 (+11) tanks
  • 8,380 (+10) armoured combat vehicles
  • 5,152 (+24) artillery systems
  • 714 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 485 (+3) air defence systems
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 314 (+0) helicopters
  • 4,248 (+6) tactical UAVs
  • 1,404 (+17) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 7,614 (+30) vehicles and tankers
  • 773 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment

