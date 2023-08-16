Ukrainian defenders kill another 650 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks

Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 650 Russian invaders and destroyed 11 tanks, 24 artillery systems, 10 armoured combat vehicles and other Russian equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 16 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 255,570 (+650) military personnel

4,324 (+11) tanks

8,380 (+10) armoured combat vehicles

5,152 (+24) artillery systems

714 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

485 (+3) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

314 (+0) helicopters

4,248 (+6) tactical UAVs

1,404 (+17) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

7,614 (+30) vehicles and tankers

773 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment

