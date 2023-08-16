All Sections
Russia starts producing its own Shahed drones – UK intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 09:39
UK Defence Intelligence has reported that Russia has begun using equivalents of Iranian-made Shahed strike drones produced domestically.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence review on Twitter for 16 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence states that Russia’s own production will probably allow Russia to establish a more reliable supply of strike drones.

The effectiveness of this weapon has been inconsistent, as Ukraine manages to shoot down most drones of this type.

Quote: "Russia likely aims for self-sufficiency in OWA-UAVs in the coming months. However, in the interim, Russia remains reliant on components and whole weapons from Iran, primarily shipped via the Caspian Sea."

Background: 

  • Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader, is trying to prove his loyalty to Russian President Vladimir Putin by actively promoting the activities of his units in the war against Ukraine, UK Defence Intelligence stated in a previous report.
  • The review for 14 August highlighted the role of the fight for bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro near Kherson.

