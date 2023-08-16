18-year old boy killed in Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

An 18-year old boy has been killed in the Mezhova hromada, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, due to a Russian missile attack, and four more people have been injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian terrorists have killed an 18-year old boy. He got injured in the Russian attacks on the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district. The doctors fought until the end to save the young man's life. They did everything they could."

Details: The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that four more people were injured, including a two-year old girl. At the moment, she is in a stable condition and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

The attack was launched in the afternoon. An agricultural facility is still on fire there. The fire has engulfed over 400 square metres.

Background:

On 15 August, the Russian forces attacked 10 oblasts in Ukraine, injuring and killing civilians.

