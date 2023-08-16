Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain

Three Bulgarian citizens have been detained in the UK on suspicion of espionage for Russia. They lived in a flat one mile (1.6 km) away from a Royal Air Force (RAF) base.

Source: European Pravda, referring to The Telegraph

Details: According to the Telegraph, for about 10 years all three had a connection with a flat in west London near the military base RAF Northolt, which is regularly used by ministers and heads of foreign states, as well as members of the Royal Family who fly abroad from it.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and two other people who were arrested at the same time have been released on bail by the police.

Advertisement:

One neighbour on the street in Northolt told reporters that one of the suspects, Bizer Dzhambazov, claimed to be working for Interpol, and that he had tried to install a large satellite dish on the side of the house.

Another neighbour also recalled the "unusual" satellite dish incident, saying: "I do remember that they had their [satellite dish] pointed in a different direction to all the other ones.

At one stage, he had a friend around and they tried to mount a massive one on the wall. But it would have blocked out the light into my flat and so we had words about that and it didn't happen," she said.

Background:

The defendants were detained back in February and have been in custody ever since. They are suspected of working for the Russian secret services.

All three have lived in the UK for many years, working in various jobs and living in suburban houses. Orlin Roussev, 45, moved to Britain in 2009 and worked for three years in technical roles in financial services. He has experience of doing business in the Russian Federation.

Roussev’s LinkedIn profile states that he later owned a signal intelligence business that involved intercepting communications or electronic signals. He claims that he was once an adviser to the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy.

41-year-old Bizer Dzhambazov and 31-year-old Katrin Ivanova were a couple, according to neighbours. Dzhambazov worked as a driver for a hospital, and Ivanova's LinkedIn page indicates that she is a laboratory assistant in a private medical business.

The couple, who moved to the UK about a decade ago, ran a community organisation providing services to Bulgarians, introducing them to the "culture and norms of British society".

They also worked for electoral commissions in London that helped Bulgarian citizens vote in national elections abroad.

Earlier, it was reported that the German Federal Prosecutor's Office had arrested an employee of the Bundeswehr, Thomas H., who is suspected of spying for Russia.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!