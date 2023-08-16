All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
Group of Russian spies. Photo by BBC

Three Bulgarian citizens have been detained in the UK on suspicion of espionage for Russia. They lived in a flat one mile (1.6 km) away from a Royal Air Force (RAF) base.

Source: European Pravda, referring to The Telegraph

Details: According to the Telegraph, for about 10 years all three had a connection with a flat in west London near the military base RAF Northolt, which is regularly used by ministers and heads of foreign states, as well as members of the Royal Family who fly abroad from it.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and two other people who were arrested at the same time have been released on bail by the police.

One neighbour on the street in Northolt told reporters that one of the suspects, Bizer Dzhambazov, claimed to be working for Interpol, and that he had tried to install a large satellite dish on the side of the house.

Another neighbour also recalled the "unusual" satellite dish incident, saying: "I do remember that they had their [satellite dish] pointed in a different direction to all the other ones.

At one stage, he had a friend around and they tried to mount a massive one on the wall. But it would have blocked out the light into my flat and so we had words about that and it didn't happen," she said.

Background: 

  • The defendants were detained back in February and have been in custody ever since. They are suspected of working for the Russian secret services.
  • All three have lived in the UK for many years, working in various jobs and living in suburban houses. Orlin Roussev, 45, moved to Britain in 2009 and worked for three years in technical roles in financial services. He has experience of doing business in the Russian Federation.
  • Roussev’s LinkedIn profile states that he later owned a signal intelligence business that involved intercepting communications or electronic signals. He claims that he was once an adviser to the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy.
  • 41-year-old Bizer Dzhambazov and 31-year-old Katrin Ivanova were a couple,  according to neighbours. Dzhambazov worked as a driver for a hospital, and Ivanova's LinkedIn page indicates that she is a laboratory assistant in a private medical business.
  • The couple, who moved to the UK about a decade ago, ran a community organisation providing services to Bulgarians, introducing them to the "culture and norms of British society".
  • They also worked for electoral commissions in London that helped Bulgarian citizens vote in national elections abroad.
  • Earlier, it was reported that the German Federal Prosecutor's Office had arrested an employee of the Bundeswehr, Thomas H., who is suspected of spying for Russia.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: