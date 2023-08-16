All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief agrees with partners to focus on providing drones for Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 20:37
VALERII ZALUZHNYI. PHOTO BY THE PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

At a meeting with US and UK partners, Ukraine’s top military leadership agreed to focus on providing the Ukrainian army with drones.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "An extremely important issue is drones. Countering enemy drones and building up our own capabilities. We agreed with our partners to focus our work in this direction."

Details: Zaluzhnyi said that the meeting with partners in the expanded format took place on Tuesday, 15 August.

Zaluzhnyi told partners about the situation at the front and about the course of offensive and defensive operations. He also shared the plans of the Armed Forces for the near future and the longer term. They discussed possible actions by the Russian forces.

Quote: "We specifically focused on the needs of military units: ammunition, weapons, air defence, electronic warfare and devices for remote mine clearance – this is what is needed. We also discussed the possibility of strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure against enemy air attacks."

Details: Chief of the General Staff Shaptala, Zaluzhnyi’s Deputy Zabrodskyi, Navy Commander Neizhpapa, First Deputy Defence Minister Pavliuk and Chief of the Defence Intelligence Budanov took part in the negotiations from the Ukrainian side.

The event was also attended by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO and the Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, General Kavoli, as well as the Chief of the Defence Staff of the UK, Admiral Radakin and representatives of partner delegations.

Background:

  • In June, Zaluzhnyi said that soldiers pay in blood for the liberation of every metre of Ukrainian land, so he is annoyed by other people's comments that the counteroffensive is slower than expected.
  • The Commander-in-Chief stressed that for the Ukrainian counteroffensive to move faster, it needs much more of each type of weapon and the air superiority that can be gained with the acquisition of F-16 fighters.

