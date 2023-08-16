All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief agrees with partners to focus on providing drones for Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 20:37
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief agrees with partners to focus on providing drones for Ukraine
VALERII ZALUZHNYI. PHOTO BY THE PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

At a meeting with US and UK partners, Ukraine’s top military leadership agreed to focus on providing the Ukrainian army with drones.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "An extremely important issue is drones. Countering enemy drones and building up our own capabilities. We agreed with our partners to focus our work in this direction."

Details: Zaluzhnyi said that the meeting with partners in the expanded format took place on Tuesday, 15 August.

Advertisement:

Zaluzhnyi told partners about the situation at the front and about the course of offensive and defensive operations. He also shared the plans of the Armed Forces for the near future and the longer term. They discussed possible actions by the Russian forces.

Quote: "We specifically focused on the needs of military units: ammunition, weapons, air defence, electronic warfare and devices for remote mine clearance – this is what is needed. We also discussed the possibility of strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure against enemy air attacks."

Details: Chief of the General Staff Shaptala, Zaluzhnyi’s Deputy Zabrodskyi, Navy Commander Neizhpapa, First Deputy Defence Minister Pavliuk and Chief of the Defence Intelligence Budanov took part in the negotiations from the Ukrainian side.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The event was also attended by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO and the Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, General Kavoli, as well as the Chief of the Defence Staff of the UK, Admiral Radakin and representatives of partner delegations.

Background:

  • In June, Zaluzhnyi said that soldiers pay in blood for the liberation of every metre of Ukrainian land, so he is annoyed by other people's comments that the counteroffensive is slower than expected.
  • The Commander-in-Chief stressed that for the Ukrainian counteroffensive to move faster, it needs much more of each type of weapon and the air superiority that can be gained with the acquisition of F-16 fighters.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:18
photoNew Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: