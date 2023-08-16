All Sections
Bulgaria to join the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 22:55
Bulgaria to join the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine
Bulgarian flag. Photo: Pixabay.com

The Bulgarian government has confirmed that Bulgaria will join the G7 declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine on 16 August.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement by the Bulgarian government

Details: The Bulgarian government stressed that Bulgaria is offering political and practical support to Ukraine, which, "by opposing the Russian aggression, is also making an unprecedented contribution to protecting the freedom, security and sovereignty of all European member-states".

Quote from the statement by the Bulgarian government: "In line with this consistent approach, Bulgaria will join the G7 countries’ Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine."

Details: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to announce the government’s decision.

Background

  • Member states of the Group of Seven agreed on a framework document concerning security guarantees for Ukraine during the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023. While they did not agree on the specific details, they set out a general framework; bilateral agreements will be signed later.
  • Fifteen countries have joined the G7 declaration. In August, Ukraine also launched negotiations concerning security guarantees with the US and the UK.

