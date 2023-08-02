All Sections
Over 10 drones attack Kyiv at night: all destroyed

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 2 August 2023, 05:27
Over 10 drones attack Kyiv at night: all destroyed
A PIECE OF A SHAHED DRONE. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMоAGES

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down all Russian attack drones that attacked the city of Kyiv on the night of 1-2 August. In total, more than 10 drones were destroyed.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Early reports show the enemy used Shahed-type loitering munitions. Groups of drones approached Kyiv simultaneously from several directions.

Air defence assets and personnel detected and destroyed all air targets in time, which is more than 10 UAVs."

Details: Popko also said that falling pieces of downed Russian drones were seen in Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv.

"There is damage to non-residential buildings and road surfaces. No serious destruction or fires. There is no information on casualties," Popko said.

