Ukrainian defenders down Shahed drone over Sumy Oblast
Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 07:17
Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone over Sumy Oblast on the night of 1-2 August.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "An enemy Shahed UAV was destroyed in the skies of Sumy Oblast during the night."
Background:
- Air defence forces destroyed more than 10 Russian attack drones that attacked the city of Kyiv.
- In the south of Odesa Oblast, Russian invaders attacked the port and industrial infrastructure facilities with attack drones; fires broke out and a grain elevator was damaged.
