Ukrainian defenders down Shahed drone over Sumy Oblast

Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone over Sumy Oblast on the night of 1-2 August.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "An enemy Shahed UAV was destroyed in the skies of Sumy Oblast during the night."

Background:

Advertisement:

Air defence forces destroyed more than 10 Russian attack drones that attacked the city of Kyiv.

In the south of Odesa Oblast, Russian invaders attacked the port and industrial infrastructure facilities with attack drones; fires broke out and a grain elevator was damaged.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!