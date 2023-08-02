Russian authorities form student "labour detachments" for propaganda in occupied territories
The temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have become a venue for Russian propaganda events arranged by "student labour detachments."
Sources: National Resistance Center
Details: The National Resistance Center says the Russians created the so-called "student labour detachments," consisting solely of Russian nationals.
These detachments are operating in the cities destroyed by the Russian forces: Mariupol, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.
The Russians conduct seminars and "youth forums" with the support of Rosmolodyozh (Federal Agency for Youth Affairs), which carries out decentralisation of the so-called "youth movements", most of which conditionally act as volunteers.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!