The temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have become a venue for Russian propaganda events arranged by "student labour detachments."

Sources: National Resistance Center

Details: The National Resistance Center says the Russians created the so-called "student labour detachments," consisting solely of Russian nationals.

These detachments are operating in the cities destroyed by the Russian forces: Mariupol, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

The Russians conduct seminars and "youth forums" with the support of Rosmolodyozh (Federal Agency for Youth Affairs), which carries out decentralisation of the so-called "youth movements", most of which conditionally act as volunteers.

