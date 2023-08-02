All Sections
Attacks on enlistment offices in Russia: 28 buildings set on fire in 5 days

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 2 August 2023, 17:11
Attacks on enlistment offices in Russia: 28 buildings set on fire in 5 days
photo: Getty Images

Between 29 July and 2 August, Russian citizens have tried to set military enlistment offices and other facilities connected to Russia’s Defence Ministry on fire at least 28 times, both in Russia and occupied Crimea. This is the largest attack on military enlistment offices since mobilisation was announced in Russia in September 2022.

Source: Russian independent media outlet Meduza

Details: Meduza estimates that most of the arson attacks were committed in the cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kazan, and in the city of Podolsk, with the same military enlistment office being set on fire twice.

Attempts to set enlistment offices on fire have also been made in the settlements of Severodvinsk, Mozhaisk, the village of Aginskoe in Zabaykal Krai, in the settlement of Rososh in Voronezh Oblast, in the cities of Omsk, Kopeisk and Verkhnouralsk (Chelyabinsk Oblast), in the settlement of Volsk (Saratov Oblast), and in the cities of Kaluga and Ulan-Ude.

In many cases, the arsonists claimed that they were deceived by scammers who introduced themselves as members of the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB).

Many of those arrested therefore believe that by setting military enlistment offices by fire they were helping to catch real criminals.

Background: On 31 July, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin increased fines for failure to appear at a military enlistment office when summoned without a valid reason, and for not providing information to the military enlistment office.

