EU's top diplomat comments on Russia's latest attacks, saying they threaten food security

European PravdaWednesday, 2 August 2023, 19:18

Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has condemned the latest missile attacks by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, some of which targeted Ukrainian port infrastructure.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The EU High Representative stated that Russia continues to launch airstrikes on Kyiv as well as on Ukrainian ports in Odesa and on the Danube.

Quote: "These targeted attacks on Ukrainian grain infrastructure aggravate global food insecurity, putting millions of the most vulnerable at risk," Borrell stated.

Background: As a result of a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast on 2 August, Ukrainian port infrastructure has been damaged, including a grain elevator and silos. 

The Ministry of Infrastructure said that almost 40,000 tonnes of grain were damaged; they were to be delivered to African countries, China and Israel.

Advertisement: