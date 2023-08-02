Russians are unsuccessfully trying to regain their lost positions near liberated Staromaiorske

The Russian occupying troops continue trying to regain their positions near Staromaiorske, but to no avail.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy made unsuccessful attempts to regain its lost position west of Staromaiorske and north of Urozhaine."

Details: The Russian army made unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions near Staromaiorske and Urozhaine. Ten settlements, including Vuhledar, Vodiane, Blahodatne and Storozheve in Donetsk Oblast, came under artillery fire.

Russia carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of Staromaiorske.

Background:

On 27 July 2023, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video showing the Ukrainian military announcing that they had liberated the village of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast from the Russian invaders.

Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Maliar also announced the liberation of Staromaiorske. "Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast has been liberated. Now our defenders continue to carry out mopping-up operations in the settlement," she wrote on Telegram.

