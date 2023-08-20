All Sections
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast caused 248 explosions today

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 00:24
An explosion in Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Over the course of Saturday, 19 August, Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast a total of 26 times, deploying unguided missiles and mortar bombs, and causing 248 explosions in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border and in civilian settlements.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian forces attacked the Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne, Znob-Novhorodske and Khotin hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.]

Russian forces deployed AGS-17 grenade launchers on the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, causing 47 explosions, and shelled it, causing another eight explosions and damaging a private residential house.

Russian forces fired 19 mortar bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada; 15 explosions occurred as a result of multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks; 58 as a result of AGS-17 attacks; and 13 as a result of self-propelled artillery shelling.

Four explosions occurred in the Seredyna-Buda hromada as a result of Russian mortar attacks.

Russian forces deployed a helicopter to attack the Khotin hromada, launching 17 unguided air-to-surface missiles. One of the Russian attacks damaged the grounds of a private house and caused a fire in a private residential house.

A Russian helicopter fired three unguided missiles on the Bilopillia hromada, where 13 explosions also occurred as a result of Russian AGS-17 attacks, 26 as a result of mortar attacks, and 16 as a result of artillery shelling.

The Russians launched eight mortar bombs on the Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

Russian mortar bombs also caused 10 explosions in the Shalyhyne hromada.

Advertisement: