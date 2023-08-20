Zelenskyy: Defenders will "respond tangibly" to Russian attack on Chernihiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nighttime video address has expressed certainty that the Ukrainian forces will "respond tangibly" to the Russian terrorist act in the city of Chernihiv on 19 August.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address

Details: Zelenskyy reported that seven people had been killed in Chernihiv by a Russian missile, including a 6-year old girl, Sofiia.

Quote: "There are 144 wounded and injured, including 15 children. The missile just hit the centre of the city. And this is on the feast of the Transfiguration of Our Lord, an Orthodox holiday.



I am sure: our soldiers will respond to Russia for this terrorist attack. The response will be tangible."

Background:

At about 11:30 on 19 August, the Russians struck the centre of the city of Chernihiv with a ballistic missile.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre when a gathering of drone manufacturers and aerial reconnaissance training schools was being held there as part of the Liuti Ptashky (Angry Birds) demo day, although only the event’s participants knew the exact location.

Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti has stated that the Russian invaders had targeted a "gathering of Ukraine’s Armed Forces military specialists in combat drones" in Chernihiv.

