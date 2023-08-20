All Sections
Zelenskyy: Defenders will "respond tangibly" to Russian attack on Chernihiv

Sunday, 20 August 2023, 01:46
Zelenskyy: Defenders will respond tangibly to Russian attack on Chernihiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nighttime video address has expressed certainty that the Ukrainian forces will "respond tangibly" to the Russian terrorist act in the city of Chernihiv on 19 August.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address

Details: Zelenskyy reported that seven people had been killed in Chernihiv by a Russian missile, including a 6-year old girl, Sofiia.

Quote: "There are 144 wounded and injured, including 15 children. The missile just hit the centre of the city. And this is on the feast of the Transfiguration of Our Lord, an Orthodox holiday.

I am sure: our soldiers will respond to Russia for this terrorist attack. The response will be tangible."

Background:

