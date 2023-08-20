All Sections
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with drones, injuring civilian

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 09:21
Photo by Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

During the day of 19-20 August, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast with UAVs, aviation and artillery; a civilian was wounded in the attack.

Source: the Zaporizhzia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Details: During the strikes on Orikhiv, a 56-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital.

Additionally, Russian servicemen attacked Huliaipole, Olhivske, Levadne and Pavlivka from UAVs; they carried out nine attacks from multiple-launch missile systems on Novodarivka, Huliaipole, Poltavka, Levadne, Temyrivka, Kamianske and Stepove, as well as two aviation strikes on Yehorivka.

In total, 65 artillery attacks were recorded on the territory of Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Chervone, Yablukove, Preobrazhenka, Piatykhatky, Plavni and other villages near the contact line. 

Currently, there is information on destruction and damage caused to nine objects of civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and agricultural vehicles.

