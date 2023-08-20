All Sections
Zelenskyy responds to possibility of peace talks with Russia

European PravdaSunday, 20 August 2023, 17:09

During his visit to the Netherlands, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a question regarding the likelihood of holding peace talks with Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Eindhoven airbase, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian peace formula is the only document based on which peace negotiations may take place.

He also ruled out the idea of "exchanging anything" for Ukrainian territory.

"We have one document, we have a peace formula, we have one goal – peace. We have defined how we see it and are ready for an open discussion with our colleagues. What's best for peace is to have it on the same side. On the side of a just peace with the full recovery of Ukraine's territorial integrity," the Ukrainian president said.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy stressed the need for justice and Russian accountability for its crimes, including the downing of a Boeing MH-17, the atrocities in Bucha and the devastation of Mariupol.

Background: Earlier, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said Ukraine plans to hold two summits on President Zelenskyy’s peace formula, one of which will involve Russia.

