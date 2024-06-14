All Sections
Russian combined strike on 14 June: Ukraine's air defence downs 7 missiles and 17 Shahed drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 June 2024, 07:53
An air defence system. Stock photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia has launched a combined air strike on Ukraine on the night of 13-14 June, using 31 targets, including 14 missiles and 17 kamikaze drones. Ukraine's air defence systems have successfully destroyed 7 Russian missiles and 17 drones.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Details: The Russians conducted missile strikes and airstrikes on Ukraine, deploying various types of missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones. 

In total, the Russians used 31 aerial targets, including 14 air- and ground-launched missiles and 17 strike UAVs, namely:

  • 10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (launch area – Russia’s Saratov Oblast)
  • 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch areas – temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia’s Krasnodar Krai)
  • 1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile (launch area – Russia’s Tambov Oblast)
  • 17 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (launch area – Russia’s Yeysk) 

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the Russian air attack.

As a result of combat efforts, 24 aerial targets were downed within Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts:

  • 7 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;
  • 17 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

Subjects: missile strikeair defenceUkraine's Air Force
