Fire at Kyiv Oblast industrial facility being put out for third day in row – photo

Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 June 2024, 12:38
Ukrainian firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Firefighters have been extinguishing a fire at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast for three days in a row. The fire was caused by a Russian attack on the morning of 12 June.

Source: Viktoriia Ruban, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Ruban: "The aftermath [of the Russian attack] is still being dealt with as of the morning of 14 June. The fire has been contained, it is not spreading. Firefighters are working to cool it down."

Ukrainian firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on the industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast. 
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Details: According to Ruban, 76 appliances and 232 firefighters are currently involved on the scene.

 
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Updated: The State Emergency Service reported at 12:33 that as of 11:00 on 14 June, firefighting at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast is ongoing.

 
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

"A total of 221 firefighters, 76 units of equipment and 5 fire trains are working at the scene," the service said.

Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Background: On the night of 11-12 June, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine. A fire broke out at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast due to the falling wreckage of destroyed aerial targets.

