Fire at Kyiv Oblast industrial facility being put out for third day in row – photo

Ukrainian firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Firefighters have been extinguishing a fire at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast for three days in a row. The fire was caused by a Russian attack on the morning of 12 June.

Source: Viktoriia Ruban, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Ruban: "The aftermath [of the Russian attack] is still being dealt with as of the morning of 14 June. The fire has been contained, it is not spreading. Firefighters are working to cool it down."

Advertisement:

Ukrainian firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on the industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Details: According to Ruban, 76 appliances and 232 firefighters are currently involved on the scene.

Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Updated: The State Emergency Service reported at 12:33 that as of 11:00 on 14 June, firefighting at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast is ongoing.

Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

"A total of 221 firefighters, 76 units of equipment and 5 fire trains are working at the scene," the service said.

Advertisement:

Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Background: On the night of 11-12 June, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine. A fire broke out at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast due to the falling wreckage of destroyed aerial targets.

Support UP or become our patron!