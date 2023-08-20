All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We are ready to exchange Belgorod for NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 19:39
We are ready to exchange Belgorod for NATO membership – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Denmark

In response to a question on the possibility of territorial concessions for the sake of Ukraine’s membership in NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready to exchange it for the Russian city of Belgorod.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a joint press conference with Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark

Quote: "We are ready to exchange Belgorod for our membership in NATO."

Details: That is how Zelenskyy commented on proposals to exchange the territory of Ukraine for peace and NATO membership.

Frederiksen noted that it is up to Ukraine to decide whether to negotiate peace and when these negotiations should take place.

According to Zelenskyy, it is difficult to criticise the Ukrainian counteroffensive when the country’s forces do not have appropriate weapons. According to him, Ukraine will not risk the lives of thousands of defenders in order to advance up to 5-8 kilometres with no powerful weapons.

He noted that while Ukraine was preparing for a counteroffensive, the Russians really dug in, mining the territory and building up their defences, but they have been doing all this since 2014.

Background: 

  • During his visit to the Netherlands, President Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out the possibility of exchanging Ukrainian territories for anything in his comment on the likelihood of peace negotiations with the Russian Federation.
  • On 15 August, Stian Jenssen, head of the NATO Secretary-General's Office, suggested that Ukraine could potentially join the Alliance in exchange for its territory. However, he emphasised that such a decision should be made by Kyiv alone.
  • Subsequently, Jenssen referred to his proposals to discuss Ukraine's membership of the North Atlantic Alliance in exchange for territorial concessions to Russia as a "mistake".
  • NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, commenting on Jenssen’s statement, insisted that only Ukraine can decide when conditions for peace negotiations emerge, and Ukrainians are the only ones who can decide which decision is acceptable at the negotiating table.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: