Ukraine manages to completely destroy Russian strategic bomber for first time

Ukraine has been able to completely destroy a Russian long-range strategic bomber for the first time due to a drone attack on an airfield in Novgorod Oblast.

Source: The Moscow Times on Telegram

Quote: "At least one plane was damaged yesterday (19 August – ed.), the Russian Defence Ministry reported.

A photo of the Soltsy air base in Novgorod Oblast may have appeared online after a drone strike. The photo shows a completely burnt-out Tu-22M3".

Details: The newspaper says that there is no engineering and technical capacity left in Russia for construction of new strategic bombers.

The Moscow Times, citing its own sources, reports that earlier, the issue of sabotage was discussed at meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and security forces.

"They "swore" that this would not happen again, but no one could give a 100% guarantee," the newspaper reports.

Background: On the morning of 19 August, the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked a military airfield in Novgorod Oblast, Russian Federation, with drones, damaging at least one aircraft.

