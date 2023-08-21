Russians tighten control at checkpoints in Melitopol

The Russian invaders strengthened checks at the checkpoints in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the legitimate mayor of temporarily occupied Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers are "closing the circle" even more and strengthening control in the Melitopol district.

The Melitopol citizens report regular inspections at all checkpoints in the city and district. The occupiers thoroughly check phones, cars and passports."

Details: Fedorov urged the city residents to be vigilant when crossing Russian checkpoints.

