All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians tighten control at checkpoints in Melitopol

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 03:31
Russians tighten control at checkpoints in Melitopol
PHOTO: RIA-MELITOPOL

The Russian invaders strengthened checks at the checkpoints in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the legitimate mayor of temporarily occupied Melitopol, on Telegram 

Quote: "The occupiers are "closing the circle" even more and strengthening control in the Melitopol district.

The Melitopol citizens report regular inspections at all checkpoints in the city and district. The occupiers thoroughly check phones, cars and passports."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov urged the city residents to be vigilant when crossing Russian checkpoints.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: