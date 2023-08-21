All Sections
Russia plans to settle 300,000 citizens in occupied Mariupol

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 05:23
MARIUPOL RUINS. PHOTO: MARIUPOL CITY COUNCIL ON TELEGRAM

The Russian invaders plan to change the demographics of Mariupol population in Donetsk Oblast by 2035, settling 300,000 Russian citizens in the city.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Quote: "The enemy has developed a ‘development plan’ for the temporarily occupied Mariupol, which provides for an increase in its population by approximately 300,000 due to migration from the Russian Federation. The National Resistance Center learned about this from sources in the Ukrainian underground, which had access to relevant documents of the occupation administration. 

Planned demographic changes should be implemented by 2035. In order to stimulate them, the Kremlin started implementing a program of preferential mortgages for citizens of the Russian Federation. In addition, the occupiers bring wage earners and civil servants from depressed regions of the Russian Federation to TOT (temporary occupied territories."

Details: Meanwhile, the National Resistance Center said local residents are forcibly deported to Russian territory.

