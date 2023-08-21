All Sections
West has no plans to change Putin's regime – Scholz

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 07:38
West has no plans to change Putin's regime – Scholz
OLAF SCHOLZ. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, has stated that the West has no plans to make efforts to change the political regime in the Russian Federation, but Vladimir Putin is convinced that it has such plans.

Source: Deutsche Welle, citing Scholz’s statement

Quote: "We do not decide who sits where [who holds what positions - ed.]. We also do not plan to change the regime [in Russia – ed.]."

Details: However, the President of the Russian Federation is afraid that "this is our plan", Scholz said.

"[Putin – ed.] will have to live with the fact that the European Union is next to him as a community of open societies and liberal democracies and, in a way, hope that freedom is not a virus," the chancellor added. 

