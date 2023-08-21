Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week

Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister, has reported that the Ukrainian military liberated three square kilometres near Bakhmut last week.

Source: Maliar during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Military Media Center

Quote: "On the northern flank near Bakhmut, the enemy is trying to drive out our troops because our troops have taken the key dominant heights there. The enemy is trapped there because they cannot leave Bakhmut and cannot move fully there, so the enemy is trying to storm from the northern flank to drive out the Ukrainian army. The enemy is failing to do so, but the fighting is fierce.

Ukrainian defenders are advancing on the southern flank of the city of Bakhmut, and liberated another three square kilometres there last week. Together, we can say that 43 square kilometres has been liberated around Bakhmut."

Details: She says the defenders are advancing on the southern flank of the city of Bakhmut.

Maliar said the situation in the south has not changed significantly over the past week. Ukrainian defenders continue offensive actions on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces are bringing additional forces, and regrouping is taking place.

Quote: "The situation on the Kupiansk front is tough. You know that the enemy is attacking Kupiansk as well. The fighting continues. Our defenders are showing very strong resistance to the enemy."

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks south of Pershotravneve, Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces are not advancing there.

On the Lyman front, the main battles continue around Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast, "The enemy is trying to drive us out of the Kreminna – Bilohorivka positions previously occupied by our troops. The enemy is having no success, but the fighting there is also very fierce."

