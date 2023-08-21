All Sections
Russians attack Vovchansk and Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 11 wounded

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 21 August 2023, 10:54
Russians attack Vovchansk and Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 11 wounded
PHOTO: KHARKIV OBLAST POLICE

An elderly man has been killed in the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, and 11 people have been injured in Kupiansk. On the morning of 21 August, the Russians attacked the village of Vovchanski Khutory in the Chuhuiv district.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Оblast Military Administration on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast National Police

Quote: "A 71-year-old man has been killed by a Russian attack on Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. A private home, a flat in an apartment building and a healthcare facility building have been damaged in the city."

 
photo: National Police of Ukraine

Details: Oleh Syniehubov says Russia attacked the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhuiv district, today, on 21 August, at about 8:00 (Kyiv time). An educational institution has been damaged. Information about the casualties is being established.

Advertisement:
 
photo: National Police of Ukraine

In addition, 11 people have been wounded due to numerous artillery strikes on Kupiansk. Among the injured is a medical assistant. Civilian infrastructure, private homes, educational institutions and cars have been damaged.

A private home and a gas pipeline have been damaged in the village of Kolisnykivka, Kupiansk district.

