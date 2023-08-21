All Sections
Large fire at paint and varnish storage point in Moscow Oblast; helicopters involved in extinguishing it

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 21 August 2023, 11:13
PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI

A warehouse with paint and varnish products caught fire in Russia’s Bogorodsk district of Moscow Oblast, spreading over 3,000 square metres.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: The firefighting is reported to be complicated by the high fire load of the warehouse and the complex layout of the building. More than 80 personnel and 25 pieces of equipment are involved in fire extinguishing.

In addition, a Ka-32 helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and another Ka-32 of the Moscow Aviation Centre have already been involved in extinguishing the fire.

