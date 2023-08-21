All Sections
Explosions rock Russian Rostov-on-Don, governor reports aircraft sounds

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 11:36
Explosions rock Russian Rostov-on-Don, governor reports aircraft sounds
Explosions have been heard in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, with local authorities reporting that it was the sound of an aircraft breaking the sound barrier.  

Source: Vasiliy Golubev, governor of Rostov Oblast; Russian news outlets 

Details: In the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, local residents complain that they heard loud explosions. Meanwhile, the moment of the explosion with a loud sound was posted on social media. Russian Telegram channels report that glass windows in buildings were cracked as a result of the explosions.

Quote from Golubev: "In connection with numerous reports of loud sounds heard in different parts of Rostov and the surrounding area. The military has informed us that the aircraft has gone supersonic. Please remain calm."

