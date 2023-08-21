All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions rock Russian Rostov-on-Don, governor reports aircraft sounds

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 11:36
Explosions rock Russian Rostov-on-Don, governor reports aircraft sounds
screenshot from video on SHOT Telegram channel

Explosions have been heard in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, with local authorities reporting that it was the sound of an aircraft breaking the sound barrier.  

Source: Vasiliy Golubev, governor of Rostov Oblast; Russian news outlets 

Details: In the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, local residents complain that they heard loud explosions. Meanwhile, the moment of the explosion with a loud sound was posted on social media. Russian Telegram channels report that glass windows in buildings were cracked as a result of the explosions.

Quote from Golubev: "In connection with numerous reports of loud sounds heard in different parts of Rostov and the surrounding area. The military has informed us that the aircraft has gone supersonic. Please remain calm."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: