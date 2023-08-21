F-16 can change course of war in Ukraine – Air Force spokesman

Western F-16 fighters can change the course of events at the contact line because air cover is the key to the success of ground operations, as the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are convinced.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 21 August

Quote: "We already have a decision (on training pilots and providing Western aircraft to Ukraine – ed.), and we are waiting for its implementation.

I said that we would win the war (with the F-16s). We won't win right away, of course, but the F-16s can change the course of events; they can provide us with what we need most today: air superiority in the occupied territories."

Details: Ihnat noted that, for example, "there are about eight to nine Russian fighters in the occupied territories, launching guided aerial bombs and aviation missiles in these seconds".

Ihnat says, "with the F-16s, they will be unable to do this".

Quote: "Air superiority is the key to success on the ground; we all need to understand that."

Details: The Air Force spokesman said, "I want Ukraine to use Western fighters faster", but the process is not easy.

Ihnat says Ukrainian airfields have artificial runways made of concrete slabs with seams between them. "If we properly prepare those runways, there are no problems there," he said.

Ihnat said that the F-16s visited Ukraine in 2012 during Euro 2012: they landed on the runways of the Myrhorod airfield (Poltava Oblast), and then Ukrainian pilots tried to control them in pairs with experienced pilots. Per the same principle, pilots flew an F-15 in Starokostiantyniv (Khmelnytskyi Oblast) in 2018.

Ihnat says that in wartime, in addition to adapted and well-groomed runways, "we need to do other logistics and infrastructure that will protect our aircraft in combat conditions so that Russia cannot destroy them at our airfields".

He noted that dozens of Ukrainian aircraft are now flying missions in the sky daily, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have learned to protect people and equipment.

Ihnat added that Ukraine plans to receive not only American F-16s but also other Western fighters, including the Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen. They will gradually replace old Soviet equipment.

Therefore, Western partners will train not only pilots but also aircraft maintenance technicians who provide flight support.

"Increasing (the number of) different types of aircraft is a serious workload: they need to be maintained, they need to be repaired, but we have no other choice. This is the path we are taking. And we will gradually withdraw old Soviet equipment from the Air Force, replacing it with aircraft such as the F-16, Gripen, and possibly others that will become available to us," Ihnat said.

On 9 August, US President Joe Biden authorised the training of Ukrainian military personnel on American F-16 fighter jets.

On 18 August, the White House confirmed Washington's approval for the Netherlands and Denmark to deliver the F-16s to Ukraine after Ukrainian pilots complete their training.

The Netherlands and Denmark gave the green light to supply the F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine after Ukrainian pilots complete their training.

The Netherlands will supply 42 F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine, and Denmark agreed to send another 19.

In Sweden, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought up the topic of possible supply of Swedish-made JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine; the pilots are already training with these.

