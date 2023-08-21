All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


F-16 can change course of war in Ukraine – Air Force spokesman

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 21 August 2023, 11:46
F-16 can change course of war in Ukraine – Air Force spokesman
Yurii Ihnat. photo: Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform

Western F-16 fighters can change the course of events at the contact line because air cover is the key to the success of ground operations, as the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are convinced.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 21 August

Quote: "We already have a decision (on training pilots and providing Western aircraft to Ukraine – ed.), and we are waiting for its implementation.

I said that we would win the war (with the F-16s). We won't win right away, of course, but the F-16s can change the course of events; they can provide us with what we need most today: air superiority in the occupied territories."

Details: Ihnat noted that, for example, "there are about eight to nine Russian fighters in the occupied territories, launching guided aerial bombs and aviation missiles in these seconds".

Ihnat says, "with the F-16s, they will be unable to do this".

Quote: "Air superiority is the key to success on the ground; we all need to understand that."

Details: The Air Force spokesman said, "I want Ukraine to use Western fighters faster", but the process is not easy.

Ihnat says Ukrainian airfields have artificial runways made of concrete slabs with seams between them. "If we properly prepare those runways, there are no problems there," he said. 

Ihnat said that the F-16s visited Ukraine in 2012 during Euro 2012: they landed on the runways of the Myrhorod airfield (Poltava Oblast), and then Ukrainian pilots tried to control them in pairs with experienced pilots. Per the same principle, pilots flew an F-15 in Starokostiantyniv (Khmelnytskyi Oblast) in 2018.

Ihnat says that in wartime, in addition to adapted and well-groomed runways, "we need to do other logistics and infrastructure that will protect our aircraft in combat conditions so that Russia cannot destroy them at our airfields". 

He noted that dozens of Ukrainian aircraft are now flying missions in the sky daily, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have learned to protect people and equipment.  

Ihnat added that Ukraine plans to receive not only American F-16s but also other Western fighters, including the Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen. They will gradually replace old Soviet equipment. 

Therefore, Western partners will train not only pilots but also aircraft maintenance technicians who provide flight support.

"Increasing (the number of) different types of aircraft is a serious workload: they need to be maintained, they need to be repaired, but we have no other choice. This is the path we are taking. And we will gradually withdraw old Soviet equipment from the Air Force, replacing it with aircraft such as the F-16, Gripen, and possibly others that will become available to us," Ihnat said.

Background:

  • On 9 August, US President Joe Biden authorised the training of Ukrainian military personnel on American F-16 fighter jets.
  • On 18 August, the White House confirmed Washington's approval for the Netherlands and Denmark to deliver the F-16s to Ukraine after Ukrainian pilots complete their training.
  • The Netherlands and Denmark gave the green light to supply the F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine after Ukrainian pilots complete their training.
  • The Netherlands will supply 42 F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine, and Denmark agreed to send another 19.
  • In Sweden, President Volodymyr  Zelenskyy brought up the topic of possible supply of Swedish-made JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine; the pilots are already training with these. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: